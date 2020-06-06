The 2020 World Archery Field Championships, slated to take place in September in Yankton, USA, have been postponed until 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A one-year postponement was rejected due to the number of events already moved to 2021 as Yankton is also due to host next year’s World Archery Championships.

“The world field was planned to act as the primary qualifier for the upcoming World Games in Birmingham. That event was initially scheduled for 2021 but moved to 2022 following the delay of the Olympics,” said the organisation in a statement. A separate qualification event will now be held, likely in the summer of 2021.

World Archery Secretary General Tom Dielen said: “It is with huge regret that we delay the field championships but this decision had to be made in the current climate.”

“We will now focus on scheduling a successful World Games qualification event in 2021 and look forward to the Games and championships in 2022.”

Yankton organising committee and NFAA Foundations President Bruce Cull said: “Making the choice to reschedule an event that so many archers are working hard towards is not easy.”

“We want to host international tournaments that Yankton and the archery community can be proud of and this is just not possible at this time.”

International competition has been suspended since March and the World Archery will make the next update on the international calendar no later than July 1.