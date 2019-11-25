Looking at the form of table-toppers Liverpool in the ongoing Premier League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that he won’t retire in case City fails to defend their title. Meanwhile, the Spaniard said that the failure of the Citizens would definitely disappoint him.

“If we don’t do it, I’m not going to retire but I’m going to be disappointed,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by Goal.

“This team (Manchester City) never gives up,” he added.

Notably, table leaders Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League this season and have registered 12 wins and one draw in the 13 games played so far. They lead the table with an eight-point lead with second-placed Leicester City. Meanwhile, the Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoy a healthy 9-point lead with Guardiola’s men, who are third in the table.

Heaping praises on the Reds, Guardiola said, “Liverpool look unstoppable.

“I know it’s far away with these numbers. My teams always try but we accept other teams can be better.”

The Spaniard also insisted that it would not be the end of the world in case City fails to retain the title.

“So (if) we are going to lose the Premier League, we are going to try the next season. It’s not the first time Manchester City in 100 years of history lose the league.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola also praised Brazilian star Fernandinho, who played at centre-back in the absence of the injured Aymeric Laporte in the Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday.

Talking about the match, riding on goals from Kevin du Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, City defeated guests Chelsea 2-1.