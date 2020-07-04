Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made it very clear that the club’s youngsters would not get Premier League games just because they have won the league and can experiment in the remaining six league games left to be played in the season.

Notably, the Reds were thrashed 0-4 by Manchester City on Thursday in their first game since securing their first top-flight title in three decades.

“The youngsters are really close, but we won’t give them Premier League matches just for fun,” Klopp was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“We want to win football games and to win football games the best players have to be on the pitch,” said Klopp.

“If the young boys are part of these best players then they will be on the pitch.

“They are so close, they are really good and they are our future – but they will not play now because I want to see them in a Premier League game.

“We don’t give Premier League games as Christmas presents.”

Liverpool will be up against 18th-placed Aston Villa on Sunday.

“We are really in the competition, and it’s not just about the other teams like Aston Villa fighting to stay in the league, Brighton fighting to stay in the league,” said Klopp.

“It’s not about respect, we just want to do it because that’s the case. The boys are really good. But it’s not like we are giving Premier League appearances away like sweets.”