Where speculations were rife that Shubman Gill could go under the scanner of match referee for his alleged misconduct during the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 match between Punjab and Delhi, Delhi & District Cricket Administration (DDCA) secretary Vinod Tihara has said that the matter ended then and there only. He added that the Delhi team will not lodge any complaint against the right-handed batsman.

Notably, Gill erupted controversy as he refused to leave the field after being given out. The Punjab batsman reportedly walked up to the umpire following which the decision was overturned.

Gill, who opened the Punjab innings, was adjudged caught behind off Delhi medium-pacer Subodh Bhati by umpire Mohammed Rafi. The 20-year-old refused to leave the field and stood firm on the ground.

Unhappy with the decision, he then talked to the umpire Rafi, who consulted the leg-umpire and overturned the decision, allowing Gill to bat.

The Delhi players didn’t hail the decision and reportedly walked off the field, deciding not to continue until the reversal of the decision. The fielding team even accused Gill of abusing the umpire.

The match resumed after 15 minutes following the intervention of the match referee with Gill back at the crease. The U-19 World Cup-winner was eventually dismissed after he scored 23 off 41 balls.

“No, the team will not lodge any complaint with the match referee as we believe that the matter ended then and there,” Tihara told IANS, adding, “The boys just wanted clarity on why the decision was reversed and that was all there is to the matter.”

“No question of stretching the matter and honestly, there was no walk-off either. It was just about getting a clear picture as to what happened,” the secretary added.