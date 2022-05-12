Women’s World Boxing Championships: Dominant Parveen advances to second round

Parveen of India advanced to the second round of the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships after a unanimous decision victory over Mariia Bova in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The boxer from Rohtak completely dominated the 63kg opening round fight, attacking from the start. She not only timed her punches perfectly, but she also stood out in defence.

Parveen landed some clear punches and her relentless attack unsettled her Ukrainian opponent several times as she completed a comfortable win.

Following an impressive start to her campaign, Parveen will face former Youth Olympics champion Jajaira Gonzalez of the United States in the pre-quarter finals on Sunday.

Later tonight, three other Indian boxers, including Nikhat Zareen, will begin their challenge at the prestigious tournament, which has seen high-voltage competition in the presence of a record 310 boxers from 73 countries around the world.

The IBA Women’s World Championships will be held until May 20 this year, marking the 20th anniversary of the event.

Nikhat, a 25-year-old boxer from Telangana, will compete in the 52kg opening round against Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez. Manisha (57kg), who was given a bye in the first round, and Saweety (75kg) will face Nepal’s Kala Thapa and England’s Kerry Davis, respectively.

Jaismine, Anamika, and Shiksha, who won bronze at the 2021 Asian Championships, will begin their campaigns in the round of 32 on Thursday. In the 60kg category, Jaismine will face two-time Youth Asian Champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand, while Anamika (50kg) will face Romania’s Eugenia Anghel. Shiksha, who received a bye in the first round, will compete in the 54kg category against Argentina’s Herrera Milagros Rosario.

Indian boxers won one silver and three bronze medals in the tournament’s most recent edition, which was held in Russia in 2019.

(Inputs from IANS)