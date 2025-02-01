Women’s U-19 T20 WC final: Defending champs India up against a spirited SA

Unbeaten so far in the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, defending champions India will start as overwhelming favourites to win their second consecutive title when they take on a spirited South Africa in the summit clash in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

India have had a flawless campaign so far, winning all their six matches in the tournament. The Niki Prasad-led side has been in red-hot form across departments. India registered convincing victories over the West Indies (9 wickets), Malaysia (10 wickets), Sri Lanka (60 runs), Bangladesh (8 wickets), Scotland (150 runs) and England (9 wickets in the semifinal).

For India, opening batter Gongadi Trisha has been in brilliant form throughout the tournament, and the team would hope that she continues her stellar show. Trisha is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 265 runs in six innings at an average of 66.25 and is followed by her left-handed opening partner G Kamalini, who is third in the list with 135 runs in six innings at an average of 45.

However, the rich form of the top order has left the middle order a touch untested, and in case the South Africans manage to dismantle the openers early on, it could be a test for the middle order.

On the bowling front too, the Indians have been spectacular, with the slow left-arm orthodox duo of Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla occupying the top spots on the wicket-takers’ list.While Vaishnavi is leading with 15 scalps at an average of 3.40, her team-mate Aayushi has picked up 12 wickets in the competition so far at an average of 5.91.The duo is expected to play a crucial role in the final as well on the slow, turning wickets here.

South Africa, on the other hand, qualified for their first-ever ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup final by successfully overcoming Australia’s challenge with a comprehensive five-wicket win in the first semi-final.

The South Africans first overcame New Zealand by 22 runs before getting past Samoa, Nigeria and Ireland comfortably in their next three games. While their match against the USA was abandoned, they came all guns blazing to show Australia the exit door in the last four stages.

Ashleigh van Wyk’s four-wicket haul led an on-song Proteas push in the field, restricting Australia to just 105/8, cruising past the target with 11 deliveries in hand thanks to Jemma Botha (34) and Kayla Reyneke (26).

After two consecutive senior women’s T20 World Cup final appearances in as many years, and just as many heartbreaks, South Africa have set their sights on the Under-19 women’s team to bring home a first women’s title, just as India did in 2023.

Squads:

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

South Africa: Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Seshnie Naidu, Diara Ramlakan, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Luyanda Nzuza, D van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Chanel Venter