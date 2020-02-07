The Indian women’s cricket team suffered yet another defeat in the ongoing women’s T20I triangular series as they lost to England at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday. It was India’s second defeat after losing to Australia in their last match.

#TeamIndia will look to bounce back against Australia after a defeat against England today. Scorecard 👇👇https://t.co/Y6q0QA27V5#INDWvENGW pic.twitter.com/kAwqtgVas4 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 7, 2020

Sent to bat first, the Indian batters got off to a commendable start despite losing opener Shafali Verma early. Smriti Mandhana with her 45 off 40 balls was the highest scorer while Jemimah Rodrigues also looked good before departing for 23.

The middle-order batswomen failed to capitalise on the start after two wickets in a span of two overs paralysed the Indian innings. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was nowhere near her best as she played an unlikely innings of 14 runs in 23 balls.

For England, Anya Shrubsole was the star of the pack for her figure of 3/31, while Katherine Brunt took 2/23. Sophie Ecclestone contributed with a wicket for 21 runs.

Chasing, England had a horrible start after they were reduced to 28/3 inside the powerplay. But a 37-run stand between captain Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight steadied the ship.

After Knight’s departure for 18, the skipper took it upon herself and anchored the Engish chase with a 38-ball half-century. Fran Wilson contributed with 20 runs down the order.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled brilliantly for her 3/23 but her efforts proved all too little as other than her only Radha Yadav saw a wicket before her name.