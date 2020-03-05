South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk has opted to bowl first against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Proteas captain’s decision, as she said, was keeping in mind the DLS factor that could come into play due to the heavy rain that has engulfed Sydney and even washed out the other semifinal.

“We are gonna have a bowl with the rain around, you know what you want to get in the semi-final. Gets a bit easier,” van Niekerk was seen saying during the toss.

About the team news, South Africa will have a major challenge ahead of them as they will be without Marizanne Kapp. She said, “Kapp hasn’t recovered, she’s out of the semi-final. Nadine de Klerk comes in for her.”

Australia captain Meg Lanning, whose team would be willing to defy the rain gods and have a game, said, “Wasn’t really sure to be honest. There’s potentially some rain coming so happy to let South Africa choose. It looks a good wicket, dry and hopefully we make the most of it.”

Australia have got two changes into their squad with Sophie Molineux replacing injured all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Delissa Kimmince coming in for Annabel Sutherland.

If the second semi-final suffers a similar fate as that of its predecessor, South Africa, courtesy their unbeaten record at the group stage, will be the team marching into the final.

South Africa vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal: Squad

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk(C), Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty(WK), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba