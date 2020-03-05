South Africa were handed a revised target of 98 runs, to be scored in 13 overs, against Australia in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. Earlier, Australia had put on 134 in their full quota of 20 overs before rain delayed the proceeding during the innings break in Sydney on Thursday.

Restart at 9.40pm.

South Africa need 98 to win from 13 overs.#SAvAUS | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Jxc8ahArPD — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

However, the match was required to be resumed before 9:40 PM local time or 4:10 PM IST or else South Africa would have been declared the winner on the virtue of their unbeaten record at the group stage of the tournament.

The other semifinal, featuring India and England, was washed out completely without a ball being bowled. As a result of which India advanced to the final as they remained undefeated in the four matches of the group stage.

Earlier in the second semifinal, South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk had opted to bowl first keeping in mind the DLS factor that could come into play due to the heavy rain that has engulfed Sydney and even washed out the other semifinal.

Australia, on the other hand, rode on blistering knocks from openers Alyssa Healey and Beth Mooney and captain Meg Lanning’s unbeaten innings to reach the respectable total of 134. Healey 18 off 13) and Mooney (28 off 24) had given Australia a blitzkrieg start and shared an opening stand of 34 in less than five overs.

However, after the openers’ departure and some quick wickets, skipper Lanning played the anchor’s role and scored 49 while steadying the ship and building a partnership of 32 runs in the middle overs with Rachael Haynes, who scored 17 off 18.