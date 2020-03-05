The toss of the first semifinal match between India and England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is delayed due to rain.

Chances of happening a match in Sydney looks bleak as the heavy downpour has made things tough. In addition to the crisis, the new regulations imply that there needs to be a minimum of 10-overs-a-side to get a result.

It is worth noting that in case the rain washes the match out then India will advance into the final and England have to walk off because India finished Group A as table-toppers.

Meanwhile, Australia are slated to play South Africa in the other semifinal later in the day. However, with weather threatening to ruin the upcoming clash as well, it could be the case where Australia fail to make it to the final in case the games are washed out because South Africa had finished Group B at the helm.

After the last league match between South Africa and West Indies got abandoned due to rain, the Proteas added one point to their tally and moved to the top of Group B table by replacing England, who are now at the second position.

Meanwhile, the Women in Blue remained unbeaten in the four league matches played in the tournament.

In their first match, India had defeated Australia by 17 runs. The Women in Blue continued their dominance in the next game too as they thrashed Bangladesh by 18 runs. In the following match, India inched past New Zealand by 3 runs and later registered a 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the fourth and final match of the group stage.

Australia, who won 3 of their 4 matches in Group A, ended as second-toppers. Their only defeat came against India.

Cricket Australia had requested the ICC to permit a reserve day for the semifinals but the apex cricket body had turned down the plea.