As the rain on Thursday washed out the first semifinal match between India and England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, the Women in Blue advanced to the final of the tournament on the virtue of their superior performance in the league stage that saw them win all their 4 matches played.

Where India made it to their first-ever T20 World Cup final, England, on the other, had to walk back with a heavy heart. Though the rules ended favouring India, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur feels that having a reserve day for such matches would be nice.

“It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that’s how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day,” said Harmanpreet after the match was called off.

The Harmapreet Kaur-led Indian team remained unbeaten in the four league matches played in the tournament and hence ended Group A as table-toppers to advance into the semifinals.

“From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don’t get any play in the semifinals, it will be hard for us. Credit to the team, we wanted to win all the games and we did it. Everybody is looking in great touch,” said the India women skipper.

India in final will play the winner of the second semifinal match between South Africa and Australia. The final match of the biennial event will be held on March 8 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.