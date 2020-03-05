Riding on blistering knocks from openers Alyssa Healey and Beth Mooney and captain Meg Lanning’s unbeaten innings, Australia have set South Africa a commendable target of 135 runs in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

Meg Lanning finishes on 49* No half-century, but what a knock from the Australia skipper 👏#T20WorldCup | #SAvAUS 🎥 📝 https://t.co/Oh0sJteNvn pic.twitter.com/ztdvHdhEIE — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

Healey and Mooney had given Australia a blitzkrieg start at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday as they raced to 48/1 in the first powerplay. Healey contributed with 18 off 13 balls and shared an opening stand of 34 in less than five overs.

Mooney departed after making 28 in 24 deliveries following which Australia witnessed a mini collapse as they lost three wickets in as many runs to have a slowdown in their scoring rate.

However, skipper Lanning played the anchor’s role and scored 49 while steadying the ship and building a partnership of 32 runs in the middle overs with Rachael Haynes, who scored 17 off 18, to help her team reach a respectable total.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers with her figure of 3/29. Shabnim Ismail and Nadine de Klerk were also at their lethal best as they returned with 1/20 and 1/19 respectively. Chloe Tryon contributed with one scalp as well.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk had opted to bowl first keeping in mind the DLS factor that could come into play due to the heavy rain that has engulfed Sydney and even washed out the other semifinal.

“We are gonna have a bowl with the rain around, you know what you want to get in the semi-final. Gets a bit easier,” van Niekerk was seen saying during the toss.

“Wasn’t really sure to be honest. There’s potentially some rain coming so happy to let South Africa choose. It looks a good wicket, dry and hopefully we make the most of it,” Lanning had said at the toss.