Australia on Thursday defeated South Africa by 5 runs in the rain-interrupted second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to set up the final clash against India.

Are you ready for the #T20WorldCup final? 💪 ⚡ India v Australia

🗓️ 8 March, 2020

🏟️ Melbourne Cricket Ground pic.twitter.com/DeA9mhcsr3 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

Defending the DLS-revised target of 98 runs in 13 overs, Australia bowlers held their nerves against a spirited South African team, who were unbeaten in the tournament before the semifinal.

South Africa were off to a slow start as skipper Dane van Niekerk 912 off 12) and Lizelle Lee (10 off 10) failed to see through the initial onslaught from Australian bowlers which reduced them to 24/3 inside five overs.

Though, a blistering knock of 41 runs in 27 deliveries from Laura Wolvaardt had kept them in the game. But the Australian attack was successful in taking regular wickets at the other end to pile up the pressure on Wolvaardt.

Senior pacer Megan Schutt led the attack by example and returned with numbers of 2/17.

3️⃣ overs

1️⃣6️⃣ runs

1️⃣ wicket What a spell from Delissa Kimmince!#T20WorldCup | #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/tYw7097MJn — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

Replacing injured all-rounder Ellyse Perry, Delissa Kimmince was also brilliant as she gave only five runs in the 11th over to derail South Africa’s effort when it looked threatening the most. Kimmince, Jess Jonassen and Sophie Molineux all returned with a wicket each.

Earlier, Australia had put on 134 in their full quota of 20 overs before rain delayed the proceeding during the innings break in Sydney on Thursday.

The home team rode on blistering knocks from openers Alyssa Healey and Beth Mooney and captain Meg Lanning’s unbeaten innings to reach the respectable total of 134. Healey 18 off 13) and Mooney (28 off 24) had given Australia a blitzkrieg start and shared an opening stand of 34 in less than five overs.

However, after the openers’ departure and some quick wickets, skipper Lanning played the anchor’s role and scored 49 while steadying the ship and building a partnership of 32 runs in the middle overs with Rachael Haynes, who scored 17 off 18.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers with her figure of 3/29. Shabnim Ismail and Nadine de Klerk were also at their lethal best as they returned with 1/20 and 1/19 respectively. Chloe Tryon contributed with one scalp as well.

Australia will play India in the final of this year’s Women T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8.