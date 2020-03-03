India will play against England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 while Australia will play against South Africa in the second semifinal of the biennial event.

The #T20WorldCup semi-final draw: 3pm local time: 🇮🇳 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

7pm local time: 🇿🇦 v 🇦🇺 Who are you backing to make it to the final? pic.twitter.com/ar3vcAI7Re — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

After the last league match between South Africa and West Indies got abandoned due to rain, the Proteas added one point to their tally and moved to the top of Group B table by replacing England, who are now at the second position.

Match abandoned ☔ South Africa top Group B and go into the #T20WorldCup semi-finals undefeated!#WIvSA pic.twitter.com/DAM0rDaSdz — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, India ended as the table-toppers of Group A. The Women in Blue remained unbeaten in the four league matches played in the tournament.

In their first match, India had defeated Australia by 17 runs. The Women in Blue continued their dominance in the next game too as they thrashed Bangladesh by 18 runs. In the following match, India inched past New Zealand by 3 runs and later registered a 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the fourth and final match of the group stage.

Australia, who won 3 of their 4 matches in Group A, ended as second-toppers. Their only defeat came against India.