Despite leading the India eves to their maiden final of the Women’s T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur was not the happiest of the persons around after failing to play before her mother as the semifinal match in Sydney on Thursday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India advanced due to their unbeaten record at the group stage of the ongoing multi-nation tournament but the Indian skipper was eyeing the semifinal as the chance to treat her mother who has never watched her play cricket.

Kaur’s parents had flown to Sydney to witness their daughter lead the country but the rain gods defied them of the milestone moment.

“My parents are here and they wanted to see today’s game but unfortunately they didn’t get to watch. It was the first time they were going to watch me playing cricket since my dad did when I was in school, and my mother has never watched me play cricket,” Kaur said in the post-match conference as quoted by PTI.

“It means a lot because from day one I wanted them to watch me playing cricket and today I got this opportunity. They have come here to watch all of us playing, and I hope we get all support from all the parents and try to win this tournament,” she added.

However, the 30-year-old will have another chance to play before her mother for the first time as her parents will be in Melbourne for the final.

Also, it will be a double treat for the cricketer from Punjab as the marquee clash will be played on March 8, the same day Harmanpreet celebrates her 31st birthday.