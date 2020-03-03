The Thailand team, which have gained a lot of praises for their off-field gestures towards the opponent team at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, gave a glimpse of their fun-loving nature as the cricketers engaged in an impromptu dance-off session when the rain had delayed their last league game against Pakistan.

In a video shared by T20 World Cup’s Twitter handle, five Thai cricketers were seen dancing to the tunes of Venga Boys’ famous track ‘We like to Party’. “During the rain delay, Thailand kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off,” the video was captioned.

The Group B match between Thailand and Pakistan on Tuesday was abandoned due to rain after the former posted a huge total of 150/3. Opener Nattakan Chantham became the first Thailand cricketer to hit a half-century in World Cup cricket as she scored 56.

The other opener Nattaya Boochatham scored 43 while partnering Chantham in their 93-run opening stand. No side in Group B had registered more than four runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan, but the debutants made a mockery of that record with boundaries aplenty in the powerplay.

Pakistan had never chased more than 139 to win a T20I, but their own bid for history was thwarted as the rain began to fall in the innings break. The number of playable overs began to tick away and with no sign of the bad weather relenting, the match was abandoned before Javeria Khan’s side could take the field.

