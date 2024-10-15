Women’s T20 WC: New Zealand beat Pakistan, end India’s hopes of reaching semis

India crashed out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as New Zealand recorded a resounding 54-run win over Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals for the first time since 2016. New Zealand finished with six points from three wins, ending second behind Australia, who topped the group with eight points.

Electing to bat first, Sophie Devine’s side were shackled by the Pakistan spin attack and grafted their way to a below-par total of 110 for six from 20 overs.

India’s hopes depended on Pakistan beating the White Ferns in the match and those hopes had soared when New Zealand were restricted to only 110 after electing to bat first. Chasing a huge net run rate swing, Pakistan folded to 56 all out – the second-lowest all-out total in tournament history – as they finished second in Group A.

Openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer got off to an excellent start, guiding the White Ferns to 39 without loss from the powerplay.

Bates ticked along at a run-a-ball throughout the first six overs but rode her luck in doing so, surviving an LBW review in the first over and gaining a lifeline when she was dropped at midwicket on 20.

Eventually, the aggressive instincts of 20-year-old Plimmer got the better of her when she charged at Nashra Sandhu and skied one to Fatima Sana on 17. Pakistan established a vice-like grip on the contest through miserly spells from spinners Nashra and Omaima Sohail, with New Zealand going a full 54 balls without hitting a boundary.

Nashra once again induced a rash stroke from a Kiwi opener, with Bates spooning a high catch to Nida Dar at long-on to make it 50 for two. Amelia Kerr never got going and Omaima nabbed her first wicket when Kerr picked out Fatima to depart for nine runs from 17 balls. Nida and teenager Syeda Aroob Shah continued the squeeze, but Brooke Halliday peeled off two fours in the 15th over to give New Zealand’s innings much-needed impetus.

Pakistan were left to rue a couple of dropped catches as Halliday and captain Sophie Devine built a patient partnership, with the pair dismissed in successive balls at 96 for five. New Zealand took advantage of further missed chances as Maddy Green and Isabella Gaze grafted their way to a competitive score.

With Pakistan’s highest opening partnership in the tournament totalling 13, Aliya Riaz was promoted from her usual pinch-hitting role to replace Gull Feroza at the top of the order. Pakistan needed to reach their target in 10.4 overs to secure an unlikely spot in the knockout stages. The experiment did not pay off and Devine’s decision to open with spinner Eden Carson was rewarded when Aliya steered a catch to the skipper at mid-on.

The White Ferns were fired up in the field and speedster Lea Tahuhu cleaned up Muneeba Ali for 15 to stamp their authority. Two wickets fell in Fran Jonas’ first over as Sadaf Shamas was clean bowled and Iram Javed was run out when taking a risky single to short third.

Pakistan’s collapse continued when Sidra Amin was bowled by Rosemary Mair for a golden duck as they sunk to 28 for five. The experienced pair of Fatima and Nida briefly steadied the ship and the former slapped Mair for a fine four through cover in the ninth over.

The pair put on 32 runs, but Nida was stumped off Kerr and the last five wickets fell for just four runs, as Pakistan succumbed to their lowest-ever total at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 110/6 in 20 overs (Suzie Bates 28, Brooke Halliday 22; Nashra Sandhu 3-18) beat Pakistan 56 all out in 11.4 overs (Fatima Sana 21; Amelia Kerr 3-14, Eden Carson 2-7) by 54 runs.