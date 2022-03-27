Women’s inter-department hockey: Railways, SSB lead goal-fest on Day 4

It was a goal-fest at the 2nd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship on Sunday with Railways and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) scoring big wins on Day 4 of the competition here.

In the first match of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) romped to an emphatic 5-0 win against Steel Plant Sports Board. Devika Sen opened the scoring in the 5th minute of the match for RSPB, while Anupa Barla doubled their lead in the 9th minute. Alka Dungdung added the third goal in the 15th minute of the match.

Steel Plant Sports Board did put up a solid defensive performance in the second quarter. However, at the start of the third quarter, before Devika Sen scored her second goal of the match for Railways in the 41st minute to make it 4-0. Kajal made her presence felt in the final quarter as she scored the fifth goal for her side in the 52nd minute as Railways emerged 5-0.

In the second match of the day, Sashastra Seema Bal took on UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy and emerged 9-1 winner in a one-sided affair.

Maxima Ekka opened the scoring for SSB in the 4th minute and then their lead was doubled by Priti Singh in the 10th minute. Manisha scored the third goal in the 15th minute as the first quarter ended with SSB leading 3-0. Anjika scored the fourth goal in the 21st minute, while Ranjita Minj struck her team’s fifth in the 24th minute.

In the third quarter, UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy skipper Komal reduced the margin for the team but Ranjita Minj scored her second goal of the match in the 41st minute, along with Priti Singh, who also brought up her second goal of the match in the 43rd minute as Sashastra Seema Bal went into a 7-1 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Maxima Ekka also got her brace, getting her second goal of the match in the 51st minute, while Manisha added another goal in the 57th minute resulting in a 9-1 victory for Sashastra Seema Bal.

In the third and final encounter of the day, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) faced off against the All India Police Sports Control Board in a closely-contested affair.

Both the teams defended well in the first two quarters, not allowing either of the teams to take the lead in the match. Pinki Ekka broke the resistance in the 32nd minute giving the All India Police Sports Control Board a 1-0 lead. In the 49th minute, skipper F Lalawmpuii scored the equaliser for Sports Authority of India to bring the game on level terms. In the final quarter, Surabhi Pradhan scored the winner in the 51st minute as All India Police Sports Control Board beat Sports Authority Of India 2-1.