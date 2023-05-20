Australia overpowered spirited Indian Women’s Hockey team 3-2 to chalk out their second successive win over the visitors at Adelaide on Saturday.

For India, Sangita Kumari (13’) and Gurjit Kaur (17’) scored a goal each, while Tatum Stewart (12’, 45’) and Pippa Morgan (38’) netted the goals for Australia.

The first quarter of the game started with the visitors dominating the hosts with high pressing and testing their defense on numerous occasions, but despite being on the backfoot, the hosts somehow managed to take the lead when Tatum Stewart (12’) converted a penalty corner.

However, India was quick to respond as Sangita Kumari (13’) scored to level the score. Salima Tete made a brilliant run from the midfield and passed the ball to the unmarked Sharmila Devi who put it to the back post for Sangita to put the ball beyond ’s goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram. -.

The visitors scored a quick goal to take a very well-deserved lead at the beginning of the second quarter courtesy of their high tempo and attacking game. It was Gurjit Kaur (17’) who converted a penalty corner with her brilliant shot into the top right corner to put the visitors in front.

India continued to press high and also came close to scoring a few times but couldn’t find the back of the net. The visitors went into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead.

India continued to put relentless pressure on Australia in the third quarter, so the hosts even struggled to keep possession.

However, the hosts managed to level the score as Pippa Morgan (38’) converted a penalty corner by deflecting in the shot by Maddy Fitzpatrick.

A couple of minutes later Tatum Stewart (45’) scored a penalty stroke to help Hockeyroos take the lead. The third quarter came to a close 3-2 in favor of Australia.

The fourth quarter witnessed India creating numerous chances in a bid to find the equalizer, however, Australia kept their defence tight to make sure that the match ended 3-2 in their favour.