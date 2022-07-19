Women’s Euro 2022: Belgium earn first-ever QF tie after win over Italy

Belgium earned their first-ever qualification to the quarterfinals of Women’s Euro 2022 after Tine De Caigny struck in the second half to give her side a 1-0 win over Italy in their final Group D match on Monday.

The day started under blazing heat for both sides at Manchester City’s academy and both teams created some chances for themselves early on in this must-win game.

Italy had plenty of bright moments in the match. They had some momentum and around 60 per cent ball possession in the first 30 minutes but could not convert it into goals. Belgium had their first chance when Hannah Eurlings’ shot in the sixth minute cruised inches over the goal.

Elena Dhont almost scored it for Belgium but her effort was caught by Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani.

Italy appeared the livelier following the 28th-minute drinks break, Lucia Di Guglielmo connected with a Barbara Bonansea cross but was unable to direct her effort into her opposition’s net and her side was denied a lead.

Four minutes after half-time, De Caigny gave Belgium a 1-0 lead after a well-produced strike landed in the bottom right corner.

Italians almost scored an equaliser just minutes later, but Cristiana Girelli could only watch her curled shot bounce off the underside of the crossbar.

Belgium will face off against Sweden at Leigh Sports Village in the third quarter-final on Friday.

France striker Melvine Malard scored the fastest goal of the tournament in a 1-1 draw with Iceland. The latter became the first side to get eliminated from the competition despite staying unbeaten.

Iceland had drawn with Belgium and Italy and kept their QFs hopes alive. But Belgium’s 1-0 win over Italy gave them the second spot in Group D with four points. France is the table toppers with seven points.

Malard gave France an advantage with a goal in the 43rd second of the match, the quickest of this tournament so far this year.

Iceland gave the game their all in the second half, with Agla Maria Albertsdottir and captain Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir almost scoring it for their side. France’s two goals were ruled out via VAR towards the end of the game. Iceland bagged a goal by Dagny Brynjarsdottir via penalty in the 12th minute of the stoppage time that made things even.

France will lock horns with the Netherlands in the final quarter-final on Friday at the New York Stadium.

(Inputs from ANI)