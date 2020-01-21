Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels that when MS Dhoni was captain of the Indian team, there was greater clarity with regards to each player’s batting position.

“With Dhoni as captain, there was greater clarity with regards to each player’s position in the batting unit. He had an eye for talent and had identified individuals who would take Indian cricket forward,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz as quoted by IANS.

“With the top-order finding it easier for a while in limited-over cricket, it is those in the middle-order who need backing from the captain. If you don’t give players time, how else will they learn and become big players?” said the former cricketer in regard to current situation of the Indian team.

“I myself batted in the middle-order before opening and made a lot of mistakes, which even resulted in the team’s defeat. But you don’t become a big player sitting outside on the bench. Players need time,” he added.

Rahul, who kept for India in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia after regular wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant got injured, impressed with his glove-work behind the stumps. Meanwhile, the right-handed batsman also scored 146 runs in 3 innings.

In the first match, the Karnataka lad batted at number 3, in the second match he came at number 5 and in the final match, he opened the innings in absence of injured opener Shikhar Dhawan. However, the inconsistency in batting position could not hamper Rahul’s impeccable form.

“If KL Rahul fails four times batting at number 5, the current Indian team management will look to change his slot. However, same wasn’t the case with Dhoni, who knew how important it is to back players at such positions, having himself gone through the hard grind,” said Sehwag.