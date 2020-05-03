Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that had the Decision Review System (DRS) been there when Anil Kumble played, the leg-spinner would have ended up taking 900 Test wickets. Gambhir said the same about out-of-favour Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Kumble ended his career as the third-highest wicket-taker in the world with 619 scalps in 132 Tests. As for Harbjahan, he picked 417 wickets in 103 Tests. The two still take up the first and third spots respectively in the list of top wicket-takers for India in the longest format.

“With DRS technology Kumble would have ended up with 900 wickets and Harbhajan with 700 wickets,” Gambhir said during an Instagram live session with Sports Tak as quoted by IANS.

“They missed LBW (leg before wicket) decisions on front-foot. Bhajju pa took seven wickets in Cape Town, just imagine. If they would have played on rank-turners opposition would not have been able to make even 100 runs.”

The cricketer-turned-politician, Gambhir, heaped praises on Kumble’s leadership ability as well. Reminiscing on an old incident involving him, Virender Sehwag and Kumble, Gambhir said that he can give his life for Kumble.

“(Virender) Sehwag and I were having dinner when Kumble walked in and said that you guys will open throughout the series no matter what,” Gambhir said, recalling the 2008 series against Australia.

“Even if you get eight ducks (four-match series) it doesn’t matter. I have never heard such words from anyone in my career. So, if I have to give my life for someone, it would be Anil Kumble. Those words are still in my heart,” the 38-year-old said.