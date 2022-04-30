Wishes pour in for ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma as he turns 35

On the occasion of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s 35th birthday today, the cricketing world have given their heartfelt wishes to our very own ‘Hitman’.

Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story which he captioned: “Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma. God Bless.” “My best wishes to the master of cricket @ImRo45 champ. You have made all of us proud & inspired generations to come! May God bless you with the best always,” tweeted Suresh Raina.

“Birthday greetings to the only batsman who’s given me nightmares as a captain. Thankfully I don’t captain anymore @ImRo45,” tweeted former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir.

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also wished Rohit Sharma, “Many many happy returns of the day @ImRo45 God bless you with tons of happiness and success in the coming year.”

“Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai. My inspiration since I was a youngster, and inspiring me every day now at @mipaltan,” tweeted his Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Varma.

Sharma’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also extended birthday wishes on Twitter and tweeted, “30th April bole toh aaplyaa rohit caa brthdde! plttn, mg houu dyaa kii replies mdhye selibreshn! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45.”

“Happy Birthday @ImRo45! Here’s to many more years of good friendship,” tweeted Ajinkya Rahane.

“400 international matches, 15,733 international runs and going strong, only batter to hit 3 ODI double tons, 2007 ICC World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner. Here’s wishing #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 a very happy birthday,” tweeted the official handle of BCCI.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday Sham! May you always keep up with the humour and put a smile on everyone’s face and be the loving family man you always are,” tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh tweeted: “Happy birthday brotherman, this is the time to back yourself and hit it out of the park like you always have. Sending you loads of love and good wishes on your special day @ImRo45.”

Rohit is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation, with the highest individual score in ODIs. In the 50-over format, Rohit has three double centuries to his name. In addition, he is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won the title five times with the Mumbai Indians.

