Shoaib Akhtar led the chart of Wasim Akram’s well-wishers as the legendary Pakistan pacer turned 54 on Wednesday.

Dismissing 502 batsmen in 356 ODIs, Akram is still the fast bowler with the most number of wickets in the white-ball format.

“104 Tests, 356 ODIs…916 international wickets…6,615 runs…1992 Men’s cricket World Cup champion.

“Happy birthday to the legendary Pakistan all-rounder, Wasim Akram,” said ICC on Twitter.

“Most wickets by a fast bowler in ODIs…Most wickets by a left-armer in international cricket…Happy Birthday to one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time Wasim Akram!” tweeted Pakistan Cricket Board.

“A very Happy Birthday to Wasim Akram. An absolute legend of the game and the best left-arm fast bowler the game has ever seen. Haven’t seen anyone more magical than him on a cricket field. An inspiration beyond words,” wrote former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.