Wishes started coming in bulk for FC Goa as they made history on Wednesday by becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

The Gaurs thrashed Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in their Indian Super League tie in Jamshedpur to achieve the unprecedented feat. With the win, Goa consolidate the top spot in ISL table with 39 points, six ahead of second-placed ATK, who have just one match left to play.

As per the revised criteria, the top team at the end of the league stage of ISL will get a guaranteed berth in the 2021 AFC Champions League and hence FC Goa will make it to Asia’s top-tier club competition.

“Congratulations to FC Goa for creating history by being the first ever Indian football club to qualify for the prestigious AFC Champions League. My best wishes to the entire team of FC Goa,” tweeted Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

“Congratulations @FCGoaOfficial for becoming the first club to secure a direct entry to the AFC Champions League 2021,” tweeted All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Meanwhile, ace India striker Sunil Chettri wrote: “Congratulations are in order for FC Goa on bagging the AFC Champions League spot. The perfect reward for season-long consistency.”