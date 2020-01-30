Post the loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Vanessa Bryant said that she wishes to have them with her forever.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon,” said Vanessa in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she added.

Notably, on Sunday, the sporting fraternity faced one of their biggest losses when NBA legend and one of the most decorated athletes in the sport, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna also lost her life in the tragic incident.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” said Vanessa.