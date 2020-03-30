After this year’s edition of the French Open was postponed, the latest news is that the Wimbledon 2020 Championship, originally slated to be played between 29 June to 12 July this year, will be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same has been confirmed by the vice-president of the German Tennis Federation- Dirk Hordoff. He also clarified that the official announcement would be made by the Wimbledon organisers on Wednesday.

“Wimbledon has stated that they will have a board meeting next Wednesday and will make the final decision there,” Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany (via IANS).

“I am also involved in the bodies of the ATP and WTA. The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel next Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation,” he added.

“It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable,” he further said.

Earlier the French Open had pushed back this year’s competition from May to September, keeping in mind the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the entire world to a standstill. The virus has already infected more than 7,00,000 people worldwide while claiming over 34,000 lives.