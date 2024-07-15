Williams, Oyarzabal help Spain win EURO 2024, beating England 2-1 in final

Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal helped Spain win the EURO 2024 after beating England 2-1 in the final match of the tournament at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Oyarzabal’s late goal gave La Roja a 2-1 win over England as they crowned the European Champions for a record-breaking fourth time. Spain stayed unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the tournament and got hold of the prestigious trophy.

Meanwhile, for the Three Lions, it was a similar feeling after losing two EURO finals and their wait to end their trophy drought goes on.

In the first 15 minutes of the match, both teams played a tactical game. However, Spain kept more possession and tried to create two big chances. Meanwhile, England just came close once to scoring the opening goal.

The Three Lions struggled in the opening minutes of the match; they failed to get out of their own half as the Spaniards took full control of the midfield, giving no chance to the England attacker to trouble the Spanish goalkeeper, Unai Simon.

Minutes before the first half whistle, Spain skipper Alvaro Morata found space inside England’s box but before making a shot towards the goal, English defender Laporte came to block the Spaniard.

Jude Bellingham flicked his Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal and passed the ball to England skipper Harry Kane, who tried to place a fiery short from outside the box but Rodri made a vital block.

In the added minutes of the first half, England had a freekick on the right. Declan Rice whipped it into the middle of the box but Spanish defender Robin Le Normand cleared it. However, unmarked Phil Foden received the ball and placed it on the far side of the box, but Unai Simon made no mistake to grab it and keep the scoreline equal.

The first half ended with 0-0 scoreline, but Spain dominated over the Three Lions, keeping 69 percent ball possession. Meanwhile, Harry Kane’s side only had 31 percent of ball possession, keeping just three shots on the goal. The second half will be crucial for both teams, as no one wants to take the match into the penalty shootout.

The second half started with Spain making one change, Luis de la Fuente subbed off Rodri after he picked up an injury, and Martin Zubimendi replaced him.

Nico Williams broke Spain’s deadlock in the 47th minute after he made the first breakthrough of the EURO 2024 final. Lamine Yamal made an excellent run on the right, then cut it inside the box. The youngster curled the ball and passed it to unmarked Williams, who placed the ball on the far corner, giving England goalkeeper Pickford no chance to save it.

Yamal had his fourth assist at the tournament, more than any Spanish player has ever managed in a single edition of the EUROs.

After scoring the opening goal of the final match, the Spaniards started to play more attackingly. In the 55th minute, England defender John Stones made a goalline save after Morata placed a shot towards the goal from the right side.

England head coach Gareth Southgate made a shocking change after skipper Harry Kane was subbed off and Ollie Watkins replaced him.

Jude Bellingham came close to scoring the equaliser in the 63rd minute but his powerful shot outside the box went wide of the far post.

Spain’s fast and direct started to pay off as they found more space in England’s box. Yamal caught Luke Shaw out of his position and the Spaniard made a run on the right side and kept a curling low shot on goal, Pickford got down quickly to punch it away from the box.

Spanish skipper Alvaro Morata was also subbed off and Mikel Oyarzabal replaced him on the field. Meanwhile, England’s Cole Palmer replaced Kobbie Mainoo.

Super sub Cole Palmer kept England’s dream of bringing it back home on after he scored the equaliser in the 73rd minute of the match from a long-range shot outside the box. Saka made a stunning run down the left after seeing space in Spain’s defence. Saka passed the ball to Jude Bellingham, who was marked by the Spanish defender. The 21-year-old Real Madrid player made no mistake to pass it backwards to Palmer, from where the super sub scored the equaliser.

As England started to attack after scoring the equaliser, Spain strengthened their defence by replacing Le Normand with Nacho Fernandez.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored in the 86th minute, giving Spain a 2-1 lead in match. The Spanish striker pushed the ball past Pickford from close range to give La Roja the lead in the dying minutes. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checked the goal for offside; Oyarzabal was onside.

Mikel Merino came in place of Spain’s Lamine Yamal. Meanwhile, England placed an extra striker on the box and brought Ivan Toney on the field in place of Phil Foden.

As French referee Francois Letexier blew the final whistle, Spain created history by winning the Euro Cup four times. The Spaniards dominated the match from the very first minute. Fuente’s men kept 65 percent ball possession. Spain created five big chances. Meanwhile, England made two big chances.