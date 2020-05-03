England batsman Jason Roy stated that he will be trying his best to get back into the Test team. While Roy is a central figure of the England limited-overs side, Roy has struggled to find a place in the Indian Test team.

“I worked very hard to crack the nut in Test cricket and for it to get taken away that quickly was really heartbreaking,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. (via IANS)

“I’m going to be trying my hardest to get back into the side,” he added.

Roy averages 42.39 in the 87 ODIs he played for his national team. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which England went on to win, Roy scored 443 runs at an average of 63.28 and played a crucial role. His performance gave him a place in the Test squad.

However, he only managed to average 18.7 in the five Tests he played before he was dropped for the final Ashes test against arch-rivals Australia.

“Scoring the weight of runs in white-ball cricket and then not being able to do that in Test cricket was upsetting for me, because I really felt like I could,” said Roy.

“I still feel like I can, but I need to fight for my position again, get back in there and prove to myself that I can actually do it. I definitely have the hunger to play,” he concluded.