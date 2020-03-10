After the England cricket team replaced the customary handshake by a fist bump in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19), South Africa head coach Mark Boucher hinted that the Proteas may also prevent themselves from shaking hands if required in their upcoming tour to India.

“With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that’s a concern, so it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it’s a way to stop anything from happening to our guys,” Boucher told the media during his pre-departure press conference as quoted by IANS.

“I think it’s out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have,” he added.

The former South Africa wicketkeeper added the team has medical staff in place who are keeping a close eye on the developments and are recommending players.

“We have a security staff and if we have medical concerns, we give it to them and they come up with recommendations. If they think it is too dangerous, they will pull us out….

“We had a nice brief last night from medical staff about the virus going around.. that is a major concern. We are not medical people and we don’t know medicine like they do.

“So we have taken their recommendations and I am sure they have put stuff in places that’s going to help us.”