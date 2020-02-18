Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, who on Friday’s Test against India will become the first cricketer to play 100 matches each in all the three formats – ODIs, T20Is and Tests, said that he will play the 2023 World Cup given he remains fit and good enough by that time.

“I haven’t ruled it (2023 World Cup) out but I still think it’s a long way away. First and foremost I want to get to next year – the Twenty20 World Cup and then the home summer – and then I’ll have a good idea on how I’m placed at the end of next summer,” Taylor was quoted as saying by PTI via stuff.co.nz.

“Whether there is still a drive, whether I’m good enough, whether I’m fit enough, and whether I deserve my spot in the side. If I can tick all those, then definitely 2023 is an option,” the right-handed batsman added.

After scoring a total of 194 runs, Taylor was adjudged the Man of the Series in the just concluded ODI challenges against India where the Kiwis whitewashed the Men in Blue 3-0. However, the swashbuckling batsman said despite his desire to continue, he won’t out himself under too much pressure.

“You always want to do well and first and foremost the game is more important. At the same time you can put extra pressure on yourself. You’ve just got to go out and enjoy it and take it as another game. Hopefully, I can contribute in any way I can,” he said.

On Friday, Taylor will become the fourth Kiwi to play 100 Tests for New Zealand by joining Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum in the list.