India’s rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a dominating 105 not out to take India home in the semifinal match against Pakistan at the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup, said on Tuesday that he is never going to forget the match-winning knock.

The India-Pakistan matches are profusely hyped clashes. The ones who perform in such tense encounters are remembered for ages and so will be the case with the centurion southpaw.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi, who led India to a 10-wicket win over Pakistan, added that it is a dream come true for him to play so well in the World Cup and that too against Pakistan in the semifinal.

“It is a dream come true for me. Really happy with what I did for my country, I can’t express it in words. I’ll never forget that I scored a hundred in the World Cup against Pakistan,” Jaiswal said after the match as quoted by IANS.

Jaiswal along with his opening partner Divyaansh Saxena (59 not out) helped India chase down a target of 173 runs with ease after the Indian bowlers put up a brilliant show to dismiss Pakistan for a paltry total.

“It is just the start though, I have to work really hard in the future as well. We (Saxena and me) were talking amongst ourselves that we needed to stay on the wicket.

“They bowled well initially and we had to see it out. All of us, our support staff, physio, manager, they put in the effort and I want to thank all the Indians who prayed for us. We will try our best in the finals,” he added.

India on Sunday face the winners of the second semifinal between Bangladesh and New Zealand which is on Thursday.