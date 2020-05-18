Disappointed by Shahid Afridi’s controversial comments against India, country’s former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has slammed him saying that he would never accept such words.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Afridi can be seen severely criticising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies during his visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Yuvraj and his former India teammate Harbhajan had recently come under fire for the appeal they made for people to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against coronavirus.

However, Harbhajan has also said that he would have ‘no relation or tie-up with Afridi from here on’.

(With inputs from IANS)