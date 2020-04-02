After the Wimbledon 2020 got cancelled due to “public health concerns” amid COVID-19 scare, American tennis star Coco Gauff said that she would miss playing the grass-court competition.

“i’m gonna miss playing in @Wimbledon this year. Stay safe everyone, love you guys,” tweeted Gauff on Wednesday.

Notably, the 134th edition of Wimbledon which was earlier slated to be played between June 29 and July 12 has now been cancelled in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

“It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021,” read a statement on Wimbledon’s website.

“Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen – the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents – as well as our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life,” the statement added.

The grass-court season follows the postponement of the French Open, which was earlier slated to commence in May but has later been scheduled to begin in November.