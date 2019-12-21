Jurgen Klopp said that winning the FIFA Club World Cup will be like “landing on the moon” as he leads Liverpool to win the competition for the first time. The European Champions will face the Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo on Sunday at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

“I don’t know how you approach something that has never been done before – it is like landing on the moon,” Klopp was quoted as saying to the reporters.

He further said that it becomes easy for him because the Liverpool footballers always want to win each game. He also believed this mentality of the players will help them win the final as well.

“When our boys play football they show every time they want to win. Is it an advantage the whole country or continent wants Flamengo to win it more? I don’t know. Mexico wanted to win it more than people in England and we beat their team, so we will see.

“The boys are 100 per cent clear. They didn’t need Ali (Alisson) telling them or Bobby [Firmino] telling them or Fabinho telling them about the importance. They are footballers, they are sportsmen and they want to win everything they can,” Klopp said.

With 18 league titles and six European titles, Liverpool are one of the most decorated football clubs in the world, yet the Rds have never won a World Cup and Klopp believes it is the best opportunity for the players and the club to change the history.

“It is how it sounds: the team World Cup winner. You don’t often get the chance to do so and for most of them, with the countries they play for, they never have a chance to win a World Cup so this is the only chance. For me as well. But who cares about me? I don’t feel pressure but I feel a really big opportunity and I want to do it,” he added.