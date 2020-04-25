Talking about his retirement plans, England pacer James Anderson, who will turn 38 in July, said that he is going to continue as long as his fitness levels and skills stay high.

“The big thing is standards. If your standards feel like they’re dropping then, yeah, you might consider finishing,” Anderson told fellow pacer Stuart Broad in an Instagram live session as quoted by Cricket Australia’s official website.

“But as long as my standards stay high, my fitness levels stay good and my skills stay where I want them to be and my speed stays pretty good which they have been (I’ll keep playing),” he added.

Anderson has claimed 584 wickets in 151 Test matches for England. He is the fast bowler with highest wickets against his name in the longest format of the game. Overall, he stands fourth in the list.

“We’ve got an exciting team and a few young guys who are just starting out on their journey, we’ve got some more established guys and we’ve got two guys who have been around a long time,” said Anderson to Broad.

“I think it’s nice to be a part of that team where you feel you can actually achieve something and go on and have success. As long as you’ve got that drive, then why not carry on?” he added.

The two speedsters have collectively taken 1069 wickets for England so far. Out of the total, Broad had taken 485.