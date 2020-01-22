Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who announced his retirement from ODI cricket last year, on Wednesday said he will keep playing the game till he feels good about it.

Malik, who is still playing T20Is, said that his previous announcement of quitting international cricket after 2020 World Cup T20 is not cast in stone and he might continue if his body permits.

“As a senior player I have a responsibility and goal and thankfully my body is supporting me in my career and I will continue to play till I feel good about it. I am not someone who will hang around just for the sake of it,” Malik said to reporters in Lahore as quoted by PTI.

“Yes I had said I will retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup (in 2019) and I did that and I also said I might retire completely after the World Cup T20. But right now I think it is about short-term goals when the time comes I will think about it,” he added.

The veteran cricketer was Pakistan’s only player from the 1990s who was a part of the Playing XI in 2019 World Cup, but the right-handed all-rounder failed to perform up to the expectations.

“I am a human being and I can also fail and yes I can also have negative thoughts and get angry for what happened. My performances in the World Cup were not good but I have always performed well in the T20 format,” Malik said.