Will contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Kaiserganj constituency, says Brij Bhushan

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh on Sunday claimed that he would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from his Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

His remarks come amid the investigation into alleged sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by several women wrestlers. Brij Bhushan Singh was addressing the Sanyukt Morcha Sammelan in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

“In 2024, BJP will form the Government with an absolute majority. BJP will win all seats in Uttar Pradesh,” Brij Bhushan told reporters.

“I will contest the election from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency,” he further adds.

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers had been on a protest in the national capital since the beginning of this year in order to press for the removal and arrest of the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment.

On May 28, wrestlers had planned a march and protest in front of the new Parliament, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the area. They were detained on their way by the Delhi police and FIR was filed against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act. The protest site was also cleared by the Delhi Police.

Following their removal from Jantar Mantar, Wrestlers arrived in Haridwar two days later to immerse their medals in the Ganga.

After a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Wednesday said the government assured that the ongoing probe by Delhi Police against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be completed before June 15.

Speaking to reporters at his residence after holding parleys with the ace grapplers, Thakur said “An Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted. It will be headed by a woman. We have demanded that all FIRs filed against wrestlers be withdrawn.”

“They also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh, who has completed 3 terms (as WFI chief), and his associates be asked not to stand for the elections again. The wrestlers promised not to hold any fresh protests before June 15,” said Thakur. (ANI)

Delhi Police is conducting a probe into the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, following the registration of FIR.