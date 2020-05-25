Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has shared yet another throwback picture on his social media account, reminding his fans and followers of the time when cell phones were a rarity. In the picture, the stylish left-hander could be seen alongside his national teammate VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra.

“When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance! #throwback to days without,” Yuvraj captioned the post. He also tagged his Indian teammates who could be spotted in the picture in the post.

Yuvraj’s long time friend veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was part of India’s tour, was quick to comment“Free call?”, to which Yuvraj had a hilarious response: “Calling card Sri Lanka to India ! Hanji mata I’ve reached and Ashu (Nehra) probably saying Abey sun, i’ve reached ab main match ke baad phone karunga! Chal bye.”

