Amid the retirement rumours of MS Dhoni, #DhoniRetires trended on Twitter on Wednesday. Such panic was created from the fake trend that Dhoni’s wife Sakshi had to come to rubbish the rumours.

Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Banerjee believes the wicketkeeper-batsman would inform BCCI and call a proper press conference in case he calls time on his international career.

“Dhoni is not the kind of person who will call up people and tell them ‘I am retiring’. He knows how to do it. When he will feel it is time, he will inform BCCI and call a proper press conference and do all the things that needs to be done. Like he did when he called time on his Test career,” Banerjee told IANS from Ranchi on Thursday.

“You don’t go by social media. There are many things that become ‘trends’ but end up as fake news. I don’t know why people are after Dhoni. I know him well and I can tell you, he will let all of us know when he thinks he has to retire,” Banerjee added.

Notably, Dhoni, who was longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than eight months, was about to make a comeback with the IPL 2020. But as the cash-rich league is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been quite a few debates on his future with an eye on the World T20 because head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the IPL would decide if Dhoni would be a part of the team for the showpiece event.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in the October-November window but given the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19, the tournament is likely to either get postponed or cancelled.