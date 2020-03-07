After India advanced to the final of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ahead of England despite the abandonment of their semifinal match without even a ball being bowled, the cricket world erupted in outrage with many questioning ICC for not keeping reserve day for the semifinals.

India advanced to their maiden T20 World Cup final courtesy their table-topping finish at the group stage. But the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will not have similar assistance from luck as the final will have a reserve day and only a victory on the field will give them the chance to lay their hands on the World Cup trophy.

The other semifinal between Australia and South Africa also witnessed heavy shower before DLS intervened in the result of the match. Had the second semifinal suffered a similar fate as that of its predecessor, South Africa would have qualified.

But with Australia batting first and rain interrupting the game during the innings break, South Africa were given the DLS-revised target of 98 runs in 13 overs. The Proteas eventually fell 5 runs short of the target and missed another chance of making it to the first final of an ICC World Cup.

However, one may wonder what will happen if the reserve day is also graced by an unwanted shower and no play is made possible. In that case, the trophy will be shared by both the teams with no clear-cut winner.

But the cricket fans across the globe can heave a sigh of relief as there has been no prediction for rain in Melbourne on Sunday. The day is expected to provide the perfect conditions for the fans to witness a full-length game at the iconic MCG.