England skipper Heather Knight said that the Three Lions are practising a lot to overcome India spinner Poonam Yadav in the semifinal between the two teams at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 5.

Yadav, who is India’s leading wicket-taker (94) in the shortest format, tops the chart of bowlers at the ongoing mega event with 9 wickets.

Notably, both the teams faced each other in the semifinal of the previous edition of the biennial event where England had defeated India by 8 wickets. However, Poonam remained wicketless in the match and conceded 29 runs in her 4 overs.

“We’ve practised for her a lot, I thought we played her outstandingly in the last T20 World Cup and that was due to the preparation we had,” Knight said on the eve of the match as quoted by PTI.

“We don’t have (assistant coach) Ali Maiden anymore, who bowled brilliant leg-spin, but we’ve got a few coaches who have bowled it brilliantly and we’ve been really clear on how we’re going to do things against her,” she added.

Knight thinks that playing the Indian spinners would be the key for England to defeat the Women in Blue and repeat the 2018 feat.

“She (Poonam) is a massive threat and is an improved bowler since the last World Cup, so for us to be successful, we’re going to have to play her and all their spinners well. That’s going to be key in the game,” the England skipper said.

Knight, herself, is in impeccable form and is the second leading run-scorer (193 runs from 4 matches) at the ongoing mega event.