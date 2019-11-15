Riding on an unbeaten knock of 40 runs from Jemimah Rodrigues, Indian women outplayed West Indies women by seven wickets in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. With the win, the Women in blue take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series.

After opting to bat first, West Indies could only score a platry 59 for 9 in the stipulated quota of 20 overs on Thursday. Jemimah Rodrigues was unbeaten on 40 as India chased down the total in 16.4 overs for the loss of three wickets. The 19-year-old also became the Player of the Match.

During their batting, the West Indies top order once again failed to capitalise on the powerplay overs and wickets fell at regular intervals for the Carribeans which saw them remain contended with a low score.

The match was paused momentarily as three sets of stadium lights shut off. However, no overs were lost and it was more of the same on the restart with the West Indies struggling to score against the Indian bowlers.

By the end, the Windies could only muster 59 for 9. Chinelle Henry top-scored with 11 off 18 deliveries while Chedean Nation had 11 from 27. Bowling for India, Radha Yadav had 2 for 6 from four overs, while Deepti Sharma had 2 for 12 from her spell.

Chasing the target, the Indian Women lost some early wickets, but Rodrigues took India home with an unbeaten innings of 40 runs which was studded with 4 boundaries.

The fourth T20I between the two sides will be played on November 17 and the fifth is scheduled for November 20. Both matches will take place at Providence.