After speculations came out in the air that the West Indies team might express their solidarity to the ongoing anti-racism movement by ‘taking a knee’ or resorting to any other form of demonstration, skipper Jason Holder has confirmed that they will show their support.

Holder revealed that Windies players were firmly behind the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and would demonstrate their support during the first Test against England in the upcoming three-match series next month.

“The West Indies team is firmly behind the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement,” Holder said when asked at the show Good Morning Britain about the ongoing worldwide protest against racism following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

After a black civilian was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States of America, massive anti-racism protests have taken place in several parts of the world.

George Floyd, aged 46, was choked to death by officer Derek Chauvin. He held Floyd down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

“As a team we will show our solidarity to the movement. We had few discussions and come July 8th, we will show our support.

“I’ve been following it quite closely and I’ve seen many opinion on the matter and what should be done and what can be done. It’s a perfect opportunity to affect change. One of the things that stands out if unity. We need to unite and come together as one,” Holder explained.

Earlier, the West Indies captain had said that they were yet to make any such plans and informed that there would be a team discussion before deciding on something.

“As a group we have to sit down and have our discussions. I don’t want to speak out of context or on behalf of other players. We have different races within our group too. It is a sensitive time where we’ve got to be mindful of everything,” Holder was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“[Racism] is a crime throughout the entire world and something that will probably be an ongoing discussion way past our lifetimes.

“I think the greater message that could be brought from the entire experience is unity. I think regardless of race, your kind, religion, this is a situation for all of us to unite as one.

“What has happened recently around the world has impacted the world and the response from people around the world has been tremendous. At the end of the day, you must acknowledge it and protesting or standing up for what you believe is seen as noble and courageous and something I myself would never sit and disapprove of.

“For me, the greatest thing at the end of the day is unity. We must all come together, there must be equality across the world. It could be a massive ongoing debate but equality and unity is the main thing I would pick up from this,” he further said.