West Indies vs Australia second Test: “Being able to bounce back from tough times is equally as important,” says Cameron Green

Australia batter Cameron Green underlined the importance of “bouncing back” from “tough times” and stated he will certainly take out a few “positives” from his resilient knock of 52 from 123 balls in the second innings of the second Test against West Indies at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada.

Australia is leading by 254 runs at the stumps on day three after a fourth wicket partnership of 93 runs between Steve Smith and Green. Australia won the first Test by 153 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

The third Test will start on July 13 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

“You always need innings here and there just to get you back and get you going. Hopefully, today was certainly one of those. A lot of good things, I can get out of just spending time in the middle. I think the ball’s face has been trending up. The runs haven’t been there, but there’s certainly little positives I can take out of it,” Cameron Green said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Having survived the second evening against a fired-up Jayden Seales, Green navigated a ball that was still new on the third morning, largely alongside the faultless Steven Smith in a stand of 93 that provided a cornerstone for Australia’s innings.

Green’s innings came to end after Shamar Joseph cleaned him up with a beauty, he slammed 52 runs off 123 balls including five fours. Green felt his fifty was a nice sign that things are hopefully trending well.

“Hopefully, my output can be a little bit better than it has been, but today was a nice sign that things are hopefully trending well,” he added.

After a tough outing in the first innings, Green felt it was a tough game, and being able to bounce back from tough times is equally as important.

“You all know when you’re playing that there’s runs that need to be made certainly when you’re batting up the order for Australia,” he said. “It’s a tough game, so being able to bounce back from tough times is equally as important,” he added.

Half-centuries from Alex Carey and Beau Webster helped Australia reach 286 in their first innings. Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph and Justin Greaves took two wickets apiece.

West Indies was bowled out for 253 and conceded a lead of 33 runs. Brendon King scored 75 runs.

For Australia, Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets. Captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each.

