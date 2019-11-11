West Indies women’s team captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20 International series against India, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Sunday.

“This is a result of an injury sustained during the third ODI against India in Antigua. Team physiotherapist Matthew Parchment, after consultation with CWI’s Chief Medical Officer, has advised that Stafanie sustained a Grade I medial collateral ligament sprain, which requires two weeks of recovery,” said a CWI release.

Cherry-Ann Fraser will replace Stafanie in the team while Anisa Mohammed will stand in as captain for the remainder of the series.

Lead selector Ann Browne-John said, “It is very disappointing to lose Stafanie at this crucial time and she will no doubt be missed, but her health and recovery are of utmost importance. We have the ICC T20 World Cup in a few months and it is critical that Stafanie gets the time to recover and return to full fitness.

“Cherry-Ann Fraser is a young Guyanese all-rounder who was in the last camp and we were impressed by her performance. Therefore, having her join the team now will get her the experience to further her development.”