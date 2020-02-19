West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas, who met a car accident in Jamaica on late Sunday, is “at home resting”, informed his agent Mark Neita.

Oshane, who was said to have been the sole passenger in his vehicle, escaped serious injury after he was involved in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2000.

“The 22-year-old fast bowler escaped serious injury after the Audi motorcar he was driving overturned during the crash,” Jamaica Observer quoted Neita as saying.

The report added that Oshane was taken to Spanish Town Hospital for treatment and scans before being released.

West Indies Players’ Association on Monday had wished the Jamaican for a speedy recovery.

“The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica,” said WIPA in a statement.

“WIPA’s executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery,” it added.

WIPA Extends Sympathies and Best Wishes to Oshane Thomas https://t.co/DJGyjZaZaD — WIPA (@wiplayers) February 17, 2020

Oshane has played 20 ODIs and 10 T20Is so far and has claimed 27 and 9 wickets, respectively. Rajasthan Royals have bought the pacer for his base price of INR 5,000,000 for the upcoming IPL season.