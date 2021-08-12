West Indies names 13-man squad for the first Test against Pakistan

The selection panel of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has picked off-spinner Roston Chase in the 13-member squad for the first Test match against Pakistan, hoping to provide more variety in the bowing line-up.

Chase, who had claimed 69 wickets in 35 Tests so far, is no mug with the bat. The two-match Test series will be played at the Sabina Park from Thursday till August 16 and August 20-24.

Earlier, on Monday, West Indies had announced a 17-member squad for the Test series against Pakistan. From those 17 members, Shamrah Brooks, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton and Chemar Holder have been named as travelling reserves.

“The Selection Panel chose a squad that provides both pace and spin bowling options. With Roston Chase included, variety was considered in the selection of Jomel Warrican. It is good to have Nkrumah Bonner back. The team does very well when our batsmen score centuries as we saw against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. So, I look forward to our batsmen scoring big,” said Roger Harper, Lead Selector of the West Indies.

The series marks the start of the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for West Indies and Pakistan. Both teams finished 8th and 6th respectively in the last WTC cycle. On current form, Pakistan have won their last four Tests. West Indies, on the other hand, are yet to register a single win in their last four Tests.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans will not be allowed inside the stadium. The last time Pakistan toured West Indies for Tests, they won 2-1, marking their first ever series win in the Caribbean. The series also served as perfect farewell of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan from international cricket.

Full squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican.

Travelling reserves: Shamarh Brooks, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton and Chemar Holder