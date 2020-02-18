West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas met with a car accident on Sunday. The right-arm fast bowler was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St Catherine and was taken to hospital.

Reports say that the speedster, who turned 23 on Tuesday, was conscious and responsive while being transported to the hospital.

“We were not able to ascertain if the 22-year-old fast bowler was injured after the Audi motor car he was driving overturned during the crash,” said a report in OBSERVER ONLINE on Monday.

“Thomas was said to have been conscious and responsive while being transported to hospital,” the report added.

Meanwhile, West Indies Players’ Association on Monday wished the Jamaican for a speedy recovery.

“The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica,” said WIPA in a statement.

WIPA Extends Sympathies and Best Wishes to Oshane Thomas https://t.co/DJGyjZaZaD — WIPA (@wiplayers) February 17, 2020

“WIPA’s executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery,” it added.