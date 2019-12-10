Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg said that the Gunners’ 3-1 win over West Ham on Monday night means “so much for the players” as they were under enormous pressure.

Notably, Arsenal had last won a match in late October and since then they were winless till the match against West Ham. The tenure also saw Unai Emery, Gunners former manager, losing his job.

“It means so much for the players. They have been living under enormous pressure and you see it in their performances,” Ljungberg told Sky Sports.

“I could feel West Ham getting tired and our passing getting crisper. The boys did amazing,” the interim boss said, adding, “The boys stepped up in the second half. They worked so hard and that’s something we talked about.

“This is down to the players. I’m just there to guide them.

“You can see the players have been a bit low and you see in the dressing room the relief and how happy they are. We enjoy tonight and we continue working tomorrow. We have to work on our belief – that was the difference.”

They were West Ham, who drew the first blood of the game, courtesy Angelo Ogbonna’s goal in the 38th minute. However, goal from Gabriel Martinelli in the 60th minute levelled things.

Within six minutes, Nicolas Pepe gave the visitors the lead and in the 69th minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang killed the game by doubling the lead.

The win takes Arsenal up to ninth in the table. They have 22 points from 16 games.